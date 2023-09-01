Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $317.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $290.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $289.00.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $312.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,693 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,687 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 795.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

