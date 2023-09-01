Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $76.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Shopify from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.34.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $66.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.96. Shopify has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $71.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.