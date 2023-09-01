Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RPRX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Royalty Pharma news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,025,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,836,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,706,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,025,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,215 shares of company stock worth $2,961,596. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,741,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,594,000 after buying an additional 892,677 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,918,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,736,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,550,000 after acquiring an additional 64,608 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,340,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,519,000 after acquiring an additional 220,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.38. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $44.47.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.05%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

