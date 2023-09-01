Rumble (RUM) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) is one of 106 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Rumble to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rumble and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble $73.53 million -$11.40 million -27.90 Rumble Competitors $10.17 billion $1.51 billion 15.57

Rumble’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rumble. Rumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble -82.86% -20.57% -18.22% Rumble Competitors -159.59% -24.79% -9.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Rumble and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rumble and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rumble Competitors 875 3964 9480 265 2.63

Rumble presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.37%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 14.98%. Given Rumble’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rumble is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Rumble has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rumble’s competitors have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of Rumble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 72.9% of Rumble shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rumble competitors beat Rumble on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

