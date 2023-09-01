Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $16.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.66.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.32 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

