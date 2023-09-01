Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $262.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $255.00 to $262.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale cut Salesforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.16.

Shares of CRM opened at $221.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.70 billion, a PE ratio of 582.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,247,764 shares of company stock worth $265,660,783 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143,962 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after purchasing an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

