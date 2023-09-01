Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale cut Salesforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.16.

NYSE:CRM opened at $221.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $215.70 billion, a PE ratio of 582.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $3,205,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,951,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,242,709.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $3,205,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,951,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,242,709.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $258,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $21,045,082.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,247,764 shares of company stock valued at $265,660,783. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

