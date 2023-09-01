Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.16.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $221.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.98 and a 200 day moving average of $201.91. The stock has a market cap of $215.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,247,764 shares of company stock worth $265,660,783. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after purchasing an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.