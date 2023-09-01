Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $255.00 at Wedbush

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.16.

CRM stock opened at $221.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,247,764 shares of company stock worth $265,660,783. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 16.1% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.4% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,997 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

