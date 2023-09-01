Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Price Target to $31.00

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

ZTO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 2.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

NYSE:ZTO opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,049,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,822 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,187,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

