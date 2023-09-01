Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,127 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $58.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.30.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,413,473. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

