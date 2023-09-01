Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SRE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Sempra from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sempra from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

NYSE SRE opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.30. Sempra has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $88.24.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 567.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

