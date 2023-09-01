Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives GBX 211.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 211.40 ($2.66).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRP. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.40) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Get Serco Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SRP

Serco Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Serco Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of Serco Group stock opened at GBX 152.80 ($1.93) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 849.44, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 152.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 151.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63. Serco Group has a twelve month low of GBX 135.30 ($1.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 180.89 ($2.28).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.14 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,666.67%.

Serco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.