SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (SHA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from SHAPE Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

SHAPE Australia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About SHAPE Australia

SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, fit-out, and refurbishment of commercial properties in Australia. It also offers new builds, facade restorations, modular construction, and sustainable spaces. The company serves commercial, education, government, retail, and health sectors.

