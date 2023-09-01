Shelton Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $275.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.24. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $357.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.50.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,174.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 4,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,327.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $601,174.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

