Shelton Capital Management Acquires Shares of 3,142 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,142 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,684.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,800 shares of company stock valued at $28,527,331. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS stock opened at $128.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.61 and a 200-day moving average of $101.08. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $141.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.29%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.