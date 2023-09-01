Shelton Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,931 Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $3,766,859.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,985 shares in the company, valued at $48,426,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $3,766,859.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,426,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $66,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,787.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,760 shares of company stock worth $6,645,417 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $192.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $146.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Axcelis Technologies

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.