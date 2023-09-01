Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 156.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $271.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.