Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TT opened at $205.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.51 and a 200 day moving average of $185.66. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $139.07 and a twelve month high of $209.17.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

