Shelton Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Exponent were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Exponent by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Exponent by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,309.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $89.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.15.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exponent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

About Exponent

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Read More

