Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter valued at $59,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in ChampionX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 14,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $487,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,210,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 14,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $487,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,210,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $664,305.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,896,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,206 shares of company stock valued at $7,498,890. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChampionX Price Performance

ChampionX stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

