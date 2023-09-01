Shelton Capital Management Has $246,000 Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,344,801,000 after acquiring an additional 762,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nucor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NUE opened at $172.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.18.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.