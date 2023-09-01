Shelton Capital Management Has $252,000 Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UFPI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,183,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,065,000 after acquiring an additional 274,074 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 524.7% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 66,531 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 531.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 651,131 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after purchasing an additional 44,753 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.17 and a 52 week high of $105.06.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at $958,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,403,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,130 in the last ninety days. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

