Shelton Capital Management Has $256,000 Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $132.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.03. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

