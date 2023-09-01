Shelton Capital Management Has $259,000 Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $39,226,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,694,000 after acquiring an additional 456,306 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 362,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 668.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 297,174 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NJR opened at $42.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $264.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.21 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.77%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

