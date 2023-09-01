Shelton Capital Management Invests $281,000 in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares in the company, valued at $30,032,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $1,161,657.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,605,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,032,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,632 shares of company stock worth $4,039,950. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Chord Energy stock opened at $161.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.49. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $164.79.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.85 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHRD shares. TD Cowen downgraded Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $247.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

