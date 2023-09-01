Shelton Capital Management Invests $326,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,322,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,183,000 after purchasing an additional 791,610 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Global Payments by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,850,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,070,000 after buying an additional 752,651 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,323,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,800,000 after buying an additional 50,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after buying an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $261,300,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $126.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.18.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

