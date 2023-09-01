Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $852,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP stock opened at $189.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

