Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,459 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 100.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.60 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NOK opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $5.19.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

