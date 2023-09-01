Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 569.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after buying an additional 2,193,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829,918 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,781,000 after buying an additional 694,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $161.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.94. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

