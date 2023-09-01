Shelton Capital Management Purchases 400 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,113. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock opened at $129.38 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.12 and a 200 day moving average of $133.31. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on YUM. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.84.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

