Shelton Capital Management Purchases New Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,802 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SouthState by 6.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,935,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,936,000 after purchasing an additional 118,623 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SouthState during the first quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SouthState by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in SouthState by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 317,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 73,317 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SouthState by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average of $71.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.82. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $91.74.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $555.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.04 million. SouthState had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.38%.

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $316,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,902.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSB. Truist Financial upped their target price on SouthState from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

