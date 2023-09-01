Shelton Capital Management Purchases Shares of 2,181 Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 1.8% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 91,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,665,000 after acquiring an additional 27,382 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 12.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $110.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.86. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $73.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $400.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.67 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,309.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,040,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,989 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXF. B. Riley began coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.43.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

