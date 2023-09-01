Shelton Capital Management Raises Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543,146 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,541,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,958,000 after buying an additional 432,432 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $88.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ED. Barclays began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ED

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.