Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,554 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Trex were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Trex by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE:TREX opened at $71.42 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $76.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Trex’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

