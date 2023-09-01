Shelton Capital Management Sells 1,442 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,902,000 after purchasing an additional 142,301,077 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after acquiring an additional 948,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,808,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,773,000 after acquiring an additional 940,625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,746,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 597.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 624,059 shares during the period.

ACWX stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $51.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average is $49.27.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

