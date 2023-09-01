Shelton Capital Management Sells 210 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 12,520.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hexcel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,981.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $73.31 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

