Shelton Capital Management Sells 245 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in PVH were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in PVH during the first quarter worth about $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in PVH during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PVH. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.61.

PVH Price Performance

PVH opened at $83.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 4.75%.

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.