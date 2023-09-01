Shelton Capital Management Takes $275,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 479,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,487,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,598,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.74. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $23.97.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 109.71%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

