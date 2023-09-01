Shelton Capital Management Takes $298,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $4,227,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,172 shares of company stock valued at $302,012. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG opened at $71.82 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

