Shelton Capital Management Takes Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNTH. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lantheus by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 40,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,989,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,408,000 after buying an additional 177,703 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,610,000 after buying an additional 132,771 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 4,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $291,895.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,503,419.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,773 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LNTH opened at $68.44 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 166.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. Lantheus had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 67.18%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

