Shelton Capital Management Takes Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 85.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.59. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 109.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

