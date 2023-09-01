Shelton Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,138 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,518,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,191,000 after purchasing an additional 70,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,855,000 after purchasing an additional 91,748 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

ABG stock opened at $229.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $138.88 and a one year high of $256.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.24 by $0.71. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Asbury Automotive Group

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.