Short Interest in ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Expands By 10.0%

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ADMT opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

