Short Interest in Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Grows By 6.3%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Akbank T.A.S. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKBTY opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. Akbank T.A.S. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.40.
Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile
