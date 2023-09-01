Short Interest in Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Grows By 6.3%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKBTY opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. Akbank T.A.S. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Read More

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

