Short Interest in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Increases By 12.0%

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the July 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AJG. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.54.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,638 shares of company stock worth $9,354,279. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $230.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.50. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.93 and a fifty-two week high of $232.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

