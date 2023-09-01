Short Interest in Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Decreases By 9.2%

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,800 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 365,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ascential Stock Performance
Ascential stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. Ascential has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.55.
Ascential Company Profile
