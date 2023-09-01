Short Interest in Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Decreases By 9.2%

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,800 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 365,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ascential Stock Performance

Ascential stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. Ascential has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, events, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

