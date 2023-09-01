Short Interest in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Drops By 9.6%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

BLFS opened at $13.21 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.63.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 51.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $39.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,414.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 58,465 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $771,738.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,716,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,414.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,491 shares of company stock valued at $591,650. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 17.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 323,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 12.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens decreased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

