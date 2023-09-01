Short Interest in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Drops By 9.0%

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 665,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 79.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in BlackLine by 772.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.68). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.86 million. Analysts predict that BlackLine will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

