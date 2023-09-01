Short Interest in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Increases By 10.9%

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 144,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

INBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $19.26 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $167.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.61.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

